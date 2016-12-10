'Twas a few nights before Christmas...Inside Barry Egan's A-list bash
It was The Gathering of 2016 - the swanky shindig to end the year. And what a shindig - with everyone from Twink to Paschal Donohoe, Joe Brolly, Norah Casey, Marty Whelan, Stefanie Preissner, Alan Hughes, Mark Cagney, Holly Carpenter, Eileen Murphy, Maria Walsh and girlfriend Shauna Keogh, among many, many others, pitching up in all their finery in the penthouse of The Conrad to party the night away.
Start the conversation
