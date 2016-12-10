Whether it is a traditional nativity play or a more secular Winterfest, schools love to celebrate Christmas - but the show does not always go to plan, writes Kim Bielenberg They totter nervously on to the stage like little film stars decked out in tea towels and tinsel, as frantic parents jostle with each other to capture the scene on mobile phones. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/tis-the-season-to-be-mary-joseph-or-a-wise-woman-35309291.html Issie Brennan and Dan O'Connor as Mary and Joseph, and Senior Infants classmates, in the nativity play at St Mary's NS, Donnybrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.