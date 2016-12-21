This father flew to Spain to buy a Ha...

This father flew to Spain to buy a Hatchimal for his son before Christmas

How far would you go to buy your child the perfect gift? And what if that gift was a cuddly penguin encased in an egg? Sol Mac Eoghan, 47, a father of two boys living in Dublin, Ireland had to ask himself that question when he realized that his local stores were sold out of Hatchimals . Their son Charlie, 4, had his heart set on a Hatchimal.

