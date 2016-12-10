The Heather Breeze
Has been recorded by many including Matt Molloy on his 1981 album of the same title and also by accordion player Dermot Byrne on his self titled 1995 solo album. John Harvey Rhodeirish.net John, This tune is most often heard with a slightly different ending, with the last four bars played: g2 gf gbag Only the last-but-one bar is different from the setting you gave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Session.
