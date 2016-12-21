The Complete Anatomy Platform: An Interview with Niall Johnston, President of 3D4Medical

The system, widely employed in medical education at the university level, offers students and educators a unique opportunity to investigate bodily systems, features, and conditions virtually with unprecedented precision and interactive control. Niall Johnston, the President of 3D4Medical, was kind enough to sit down with the Medgadget team recently to discuss his platform's technology, its success to date in the market, and what's to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.