Take Part In Chamber's STAC Poster ID Contest
Do you need a belated gift for someone for the holidays, an upcoming birthday, or for yourself? Then support the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce-sponsored "STAC" poster identification contest. The Chamber is offering residents the opportunity to purchase five or more posters featuring the Steeples Towers And Cupolas of Cheshire, or "STAC."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cheshire Herald.
