Strongbridge Biopharma plc Provides Corporate and Financial Update
"Throughout the second half of 2016, Strongbridge has been focused on building value in three key areas: enhancing the clinical development program and the probability of regulatory success for COR-003, pursuing a commercial-stage rare disease therapy resulting in the acquisition of the U.S. rights to KEVEYISA , and strengthening the financial condition of the Company," said Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge. "Executing on these initiatives strengthens our presence in rare diseases and sets the stage for a number of value-creating events in 2017, including commercial sales of KEVEYIS and completing enrollment in the SONICS study," Pauls added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC