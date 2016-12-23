Strongbridge Biopharma plc Provides C...

Strongbridge Biopharma plc Provides Corporate and Financial Update

"Throughout the second half of 2016, Strongbridge has been focused on building value in three key areas: enhancing the clinical development program and the probability of regulatory success for COR-003, pursuing a commercial-stage rare disease therapy resulting in the acquisition of the U.S. rights to KEVEYISA , and strengthening the financial condition of the Company," said Matthew Pauls, president and chief executive officer of Strongbridge. "Executing on these initiatives strengthens our presence in rare diseases and sets the stage for a number of value-creating events in 2017, including commercial sales of KEVEYIS and completing enrollment in the SONICS study," Pauls added.

Chicago, IL

