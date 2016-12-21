State will not extradite world's 'lar...

State will not extradite world's 'largest facilitator of child porn'...

Monday Dec 19

The State has given an undertaking not to extradite an Irishman described by the FBI as the world's 'largest facilitator of child porn' pending the outcome of a Supreme Court appeal. Eric Eoin Marques, who is alleged to be the owner and administrator of an anonymous hosting site known as Freedom Hosting, is wanted by the US authorities to face charges relating to conspiring to distribute and advertise child pornography and advertising and distributing child pornography.

