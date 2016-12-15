Safety fear in hospitals as 368 left ...

Safety fear in hospitals as 368 left waiting on trolleys

Health campaigners have warned Irish emergency departments face "unprecedented pressure" over the coming six weeks as they battle to adhere to the Government's strict overcrowding protocols. Out-of-hours GP cover services also confirmed record patient demand over Christmas - with a wait in some cases of more than two hours just for nurse call-backs Health campaigners have warned Irish emergency departments face "unprecedented pressure" over the coming six weeks as they battle to adhere to the Government's strict overcrowding protocols.

