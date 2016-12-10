Return of the first-time buyer as bor...

Return of the first-time buyer as borrowing rules loosen up

Moves to soften the mortgage lending and tax regimes for first-time buyers have had an immediate effect on the property market, with formerly squeezed-out first-timers now flocking back to Dublin from the cheaper commuter counties in search of newly accessible homes in the capital. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/return-of-the-firsttime-buyer-as-borrowing-rules-loosen-up-35320361.html Moves to soften the mortgage lending and tax regimes for first-time buyers have had an immediate effect on the property market, with formerly squeezed-out first-timers now flocking back to Dublin from the cheaper commuter counties in search of newly accessible homes in the capital.

