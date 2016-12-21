Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Irelan...

Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Ireland Tour Dates as Anthony Kiedis Recovers from Flu

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Anthony Kiedis is ill, and that's led Red Hot Chili Peppers to postpone their two upcoming shows in Dublin, Ireland, scheduled for December 20 and 21. "We are so sorry that we cannot come to Dublin as planned for the next few days," the band writes on their website. "Anthony has been fighting off the flu all week and after the show last night [in London] it was clear that he has to stop touring and recover, hence the decision to push back the shows to next year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,776

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC