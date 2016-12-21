Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Ireland Tour Dates as Anthony Kiedis Recovers from Flu

Anthony Kiedis is ill, and that's led Red Hot Chili Peppers to postpone their two upcoming shows in Dublin, Ireland, scheduled for December 20 and 21. "We are so sorry that we cannot come to Dublin as planned for the next few days," the band writes on their website. "Anthony has been fighting off the flu all week and after the show last night [in London] it was clear that he has to stop touring and recover, hence the decision to push back the shows to next year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.