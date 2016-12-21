Recruitment day aims to encourage Iri...

Recruitment day aims to encourage Irish emigrants home for Christmas to stay

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BreakingNews.ie

Home for Work recruitment days are being held in Cork, Athlone, Galway and Sligo today, aimed at enticing people to return to Ireland. Michelle Murphy, director of recruitment company and event organiser Collins McNicholas said: "All of our clients that we're representing today have vacancies either currently or will have in the very early new year, and it really just shows that the economy is starting to move in the right direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,534

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC