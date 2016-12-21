Recruitment day aims to encourage Irish emigrants home for Christmas to stay
Home for Work recruitment days are being held in Cork, Athlone, Galway and Sligo today, aimed at enticing people to return to Ireland. Michelle Murphy, director of recruitment company and event organiser Collins McNicholas said: "All of our clients that we're representing today have vacancies either currently or will have in the very early new year, and it really just shows that the economy is starting to move in the right direction.
