Prayers answered: how Knock defied sceptics to fly the flag for the west

Monsignor James Horan had fearlessly defied government scepticism over the airport - and insisted it was a priceless economic asset for the region. When three Aer Lingus charter flights headed for Rome in 1985, his prayers - as well as those of thousands of supporters - were answered.

Chicago, IL

