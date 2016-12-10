'Papal visit to Ireland will inspire us and turn around negativity towards Church'
The highest-ranking Irishman in the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, believes Pope Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018 will turn around some of the negativity across the country towards the Catholic Church. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/papal-visit-to-ireland-will-inspire-us-and-turn-around-negativity-towards-church-35320394.html The highest-ranking Irishman in the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, believes Pope Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018 will turn around some of the negativity across the country towards the Catholic Church.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
