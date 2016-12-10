The highest-ranking Irishman in the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, believes Pope Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018 will turn around some of the negativity across the country towards the Catholic Church. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/papal-visit-to-ireland-will-inspire-us-and-turn-around-negativity-towards-church-35320394.html The highest-ranking Irishman in the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, believes Pope Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018 will turn around some of the negativity across the country towards the Catholic Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.