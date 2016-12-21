Over $20k raised for burial of 10-year-old who died on Christmas Eve in Ireland
Over $20,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page to pay for the burial of a 10-year-old Nigerian girl, living in Canada, who died when her flight emergency landed at Shannon airport on Christmas Eve. Madra Oo was travelling from Toronto, Canada to London, UK, en route to Nigeria with her three sisters and her mother to meet their extended family for Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
