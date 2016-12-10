On Irish border, shopkeepers fight Brexit fallout

In the wake of the Brexit referendum earthquake, few people felt the aftershocks as keenly as the shopkeepers of Dundalk, a sleepy town of 37,000 people on the Irish border with Northern Ireland. Following the plunge in the pound since Brexit, residents in Ireland have been heading across to Northern Ireland to do their shopping Following the plunge in the value of the pound, residents have been heading across to Northern Ireland to do their shopping and the movement has only intensified in the run-up to Christmas.

