New Year sparks job-hunting frenzy among Irish emigrants

Yesterday

A generation who fled the recession is working its way home after emigrants went job hunting for Christmas, writes Wayne O'Connor As the holidays fade into 2017 they will march through Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports again. Bound for far-flung corners of the globe, the presents and gifts emigrants returned home with in December will have been replaced by heavy hearts and a reluctance to leave home.

