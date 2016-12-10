New range of First and Business Class Comforts
Emirates, which has five daily A380 services from New Zealand featuring three classes of travel, has enhanced comfort in the air with a host of exclusive, new products introduced to its First and Business Class cabins. Customers will travel in luxury with new additions including First Class lounge wear, luxury blankets, skincare from VOYA and a new range of amenity kits from Bulgari.
