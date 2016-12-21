Man guilty of recording child abuse of nephew
A court has heard how a 27-year-old man videoed and photographed his six-year-old disabled nephew being seriously sexually assaulted. Clonmel Circuit Court heard the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material.
