Literary master never craved the publ...

Literary master never craved the public recognition he so deserved

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Anthony Cronin never fully achieved the iconic literary status of the boon companions of his youth, Brendan Behan, Patrick Kavanagh and Flann O'Brien, whose friendship he chronicled in a wonderful memoir Dead As Doornails. Anthony Cronin never fully achieved the iconic literary status of the boon companions of his youth, Brendan Behan, Patrick Kavanagh and Flann O'Brien, whose friendship he chronicled in a wonderful memoir Dead As Doornails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC