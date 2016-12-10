Jason joins Hollywood's A-List and plans major TV show at home
A local actor who is appearing in a succession of Hollywood blockbusters has spoken of plans to film a major television production in Derry and other parts of Ireland. The past few years have seen Donegal native, Jason Matthewson, appearing in numerous major movie productions such as 'Jason Bourne,' 'Allied' with Brad Pitt.
