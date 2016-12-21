Irish in Berlin: 'We are in disbelief - I don't know what to say'

Irish in Berlin were reeling following the horrific crash which saw a lorry plough into the Christmas market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/irish-in-berlin-we-are-in-disbelief-i-dont-know-what-to-say-35307697.html A German police officer guards a truck at a Berlin Christmas market following an accident on Breitscheidplatz square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.