It pays to take a Christmas punt on the racing style stakes as mother-of-three, Gillian Gilbourne gleefully discovered yesterday. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/in-pictures-style-stakes-are-high-at-ladies-day-at-leopardstown-races-35326020.html Overall Winner Gillian Gilbourne , with best dressed finalists - Faith Almond from Carlow, Geraldine Shalvey , Foxrock ,Dublin, Louise Allen ,Slane Co Meath and Tara Hanniffey,Newbridge Co Kildare at the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.