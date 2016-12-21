In pictures: Chernobyl children arriv...

In pictures: Chernobyl children arrive in Ireland for Christmas

These heartwarming images show the moment 39 Chernobyl children arrived into Dublin Airport ecstatic - as they prepare for an exciting Christmas. Adi Roche pictured with Igor Shadkov [16] , Santa , Santa's Helper and 38 other children with special needs from Chernobyl as they arrived at Dublin airport Picture: Frank Mc Grath Adi Roche pictured with Igor Shadkov [16] , Santa , Santa's Helper and 38 other children with special needs from Chernobyl as they arrived at Dublin airport to spend Christmas with host families from around Ireland.

