Hines announces major Irish student h...

Hines announces major Irish student housing deal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Business World

It was announced today that Hines, the international real estate firm, has expanded its student housing platform from the UK to Ireland with the acquisition of four prime assets in the centre of Dublin on behalf of a group of German pension funds. The combined four assets will deliver around 1,500 new beds for Dublin's growing student population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,884

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC