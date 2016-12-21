Hines announces major Irish student housing deal
It was announced today that Hines, the international real estate firm, has expanded its student housing platform from the UK to Ireland with the acquisition of four prime assets in the centre of Dublin on behalf of a group of German pension funds. The combined four assets will deliver around 1,500 new beds for Dublin's growing student population.
