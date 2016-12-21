Heartache for Michael Flatley after M...

Heartache for Michael Flatley after Mum's death

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has spoken of his heartache following the death of his mother at the age of 80. He announced the news on a post of Facebook and wrote about his grief at her loss, just a year after his father passed away. Flately said that "My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning.

