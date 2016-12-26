Happy December 26th, the Day Irish Ch...

Happy December 26th, the Day Irish Children Used to Kill Birds for Money

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Pordland Mercury

My dad's from a coastal town in County Waterford, Ireland, and come Christmastime, he always whips out one album: The Bells of Dublin , a compilation of carols by traditional Irish band the Chieftains . It's got all the hits-"O the Holly She Bears a Berry" , "The Rebel Jesus" , and "St.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,472

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC