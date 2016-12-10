GAA "thrown into confusion" by British Ambassador's request to...
In October 1989 the Secretary of State asked for advice on whether he might attend "a Gaelic sporting event". His private secretary was concerned that British ministers in the NIO attending rugby matches in Dublin and never turning up at GAA games was viewed as "a sign of continued unwillingness to recognise the traditions of the minority community".
