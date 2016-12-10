GAA "thrown into confusion" by Britis...

GAA "thrown into confusion" by British Ambassador's request to...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Slugger O'Toole

In October 1989 the Secretary of State asked for advice on whether he might attend "a Gaelic sporting event". His private secretary was concerned that British ministers in the NIO attending rugby matches in Dublin and never turning up at GAA games was viewed as "a sign of continued unwillingness to recognise the traditions of the minority community".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slugger O'Toole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC