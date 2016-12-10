From Waterford to Thailand - what Irish celebrities are up to this Christmas
We all have our favourite Christmas traditions, but what do some of our best-known celebrities do to mark December 25? We get the low-down from some familiar faces. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-features/from-waterford-to-thailand-what-irish-celebrities-are-up-to-this-christmas-35319080.html Dressed to impress: Rosanna Davison at the launch of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers Association's 'love a real tree' campaign at Dublin's Intercontinental Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC