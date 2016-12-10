From Waterford to Thailand - what Iri...

From Waterford to Thailand - what Irish celebrities are up to this Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

We all have our favourite Christmas traditions, but what do some of our best-known celebrities do to mark December 25? We get the low-down from some familiar faces. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-features/from-waterford-to-thailand-what-irish-celebrities-are-up-to-this-christmas-35319080.html Dressed to impress: Rosanna Davison at the launch of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers Association's 'love a real tree' campaign at Dublin's Intercontinental Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,264

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC