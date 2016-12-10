Flying home, Irish in the UK ponder a...

Flying home, Irish in the UK ponder an unsure 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

In the arrivals hall of Dublin airport it's clear that the Irish returning from Britain are not quite as warmly welcomed as returning emigrants from other countries. In the arrivals hall of Dublin airport it's clear that the Irish returning from Britain are not quite as warmly welcomed as returning emigrants from other countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC