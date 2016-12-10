Five-month-old baby found dead in cot...

Five-month-old baby found dead in cot on Christmas Eve hours after 'laughing with family'

A five-month-old baby was found dead in her cot on Christmas Eve just hours after laughing with her adoring family. Margaret Alexandra Burke was found lifeless in her cot in Effin, Co Limerick, Ireland, in a tragedy relatives say "came out of nowhere".

Chicago, IL

