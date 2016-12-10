Ex-Taoiseach ordered plans be reviewed in case of mass exodus of 'refugees'
Ex-Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald ordered an overhaul of preparations for a mass exodus of "refugees" from Northern Ireland in the event of chaos breaking out after the Anglo-Irish Agreement. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/extaoiseach-ordered-plans-be-reviewed-in-case-of-mass-exodus-of-refugees-35330030.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35330029.ece/52522/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-2fd822c8-8fcc-4357-92c3-cc78f717b3db_I1.jpg Ex-Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald ordered an overhaul of preparations for a mass exodus of "refugees" from Northern Ireland in the event of chaos breaking out after the Anglo-Irish Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC