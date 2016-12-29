Deaths in Laois - December 29, 2016

The death took place on Wednesday, December 28 of Arthur Nicholas Corbett of Howth, Abbey Braney, Wexford, Laois, Dublin and Tipperary Peacefully in his 94th year in the care of the staff of Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget. Beloved husband of the late Oonagh and father of the late Theo.

