Cultural icons dig deep to help fund a 59m revamp of Irish cultural 'hub' in New York
A LANDMARK New York arts centre, where Irish filmmakers Jim Sheridan and Terry George honed their directing skills, is to undergo a massive a 59m revamp, making it the main Irish 'cultural hub' in the US. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/cultural-icons-dig-deep-to-help-fund-59m-revamp-of-irish-cultural-hub-in-new-york-35317929.html A LANDMARK New York arts centre, where Irish filmmakers Jim Sheridan and Terry George honed their directing skills, is to undergo a massive a 59m revamp, making it the main Irish 'cultural hub' in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC