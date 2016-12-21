Athlone branch of Irish Red Cross to close
The Irish Red Cross said that all commitments to assist people impacted by flooding earlier this year will continue to be met The Irish Red Cross is to close down its branch in Athlone, Co Westmeath after a row over the control of property used by the volunteers there. Last month the Dublin headquarters of the Red Cross froze the bank account of the local branch in Athlone after a dispute arose over the use of an ambulance owned by the Red Cross in the Athlone area.
