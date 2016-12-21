Apple, Ireland Balk at EU's Bill for ...

Apple, Ireland Balk at EU's Bill for Back Taxes

Read more: E-Commerce Times

Apple and the government of Ireland are fighting what some view as a European Union tax grab. The two recently filed a formal appeal of the EC's decision ordering Apple to pay nearly US$14 billion in back taxes, based on its finding that Ireland had given Apple several illegal tax breaks.

Chicago, IL

