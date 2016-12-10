Ahlstrom strengthens leadership in sustainable single-serve coffee materials market in Europe
Ahlstrom strengthens its leading position in Europe as a supplier of fully compostable infusion materials for single-serve coffee capsules together with two best-in-class coffee houses. Ahlstrom will supply its unique solution made from polylactic acid and vegetable parchment materials to Caffe Vergnano in Italy and Cap Mundo in France.
