Activists take over city block to house Irish homeless

A group of activists have taken over an empty office block in Dublin, Ireland, to house the city's homeless. The activists, who are backed by a slew of Irish celebrities including singer Hozier, actress Saoirse Ronan and director Jim Sheridan, took over the property Thursday night and say they are overwhelmed by the level of support from Dubliners who have donated beds, food, and other essential items.

