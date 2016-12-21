Activists take over city block to hou...

Activists take over city block to house Irish homeless

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WICU12 Erie

A group of activists have taken over an empty office block in Dublin, Ireland, to house the city's homeless. The activists, who are backed by a slew of Irish celebrities including singer Hozier, actress Saoirse Ronan and director Jim Sheridan, took over the property Thursday night and say they are overwhelmed by the level of support from Dubliners who have donated beds, food, and other essential items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC