A Scaly Statuette of the Mokele-Mbembe?

A Scaly Statuette of the Mokele-Mbembe?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cryptomundo

On 7 April 2013, Brother Richard Hendrick, a Capuchin Franciscan Friar of the Irish Province who has long been interested in cryptozoology, posted on my 'Journal of Cryptozoology' Facebook group's page a colour photograph that he had snapped a few days earlier, depicting a very eyecatching wooden statuette, and which I have included here by kind permission of Brother Richard. He also included the following details about it: "Found this African carving in a collection held by the Rosminian Missionary Fathers in Glencomeragh House, Clonmel [in County Tipperary] Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cryptomundo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC