84 year old man dies in farming accident in Galway, Ireland

An 84-year-old man has died in a farming accident in Galway, bringing Ireland's farm deaths to 21 this year. A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, on a farm at Moorepark, Athenry, Galway.

