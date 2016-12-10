65 Irish Hotels totalling more than 800m changed hands in 2016
A total of 65 hotel properties, totalling a record of more than 800 million between them sold in Ireland during the last year, according to statistics released by Commercial property consultants, CBRE Ireland. This compares to 710 million in 63 sales in Ireland last year.
