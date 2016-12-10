15% rise in number of road deaths in 2016 - RSA
187 people lost their lives in 175 fatal crashes in 2016, compared with 162 road deaths in 155 crashes last year. As of 30 December 82 drivers and 37 passengers were killed on Irish roads along with 35 pedestrians, 21 motorcyclists, and 10 cyclists.
