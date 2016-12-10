100,000 people to be lured back from ...

100,000 people to be lured back from overseas to work by 2019

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Photo: Provision http://www.independent.ie/business/irish/100000-people-to-be-lured-back-from-overseas-to-work-by-2019-35329408.html However, a high taxation system coupled with the spiralling cost of accommodation and housing are emerging as major obstacles to persuading skilled Irish workers, who moved overseas since 2008, to return home. The 'Home For Work' campaign, organised as part of national recruitment day, staged special information sessions yesterday in Cork, Galway, Sligo and Athlone, with all attracting large crowds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC