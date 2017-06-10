UNHCR - Iraq Al Jazeera Venezuela Gua...

UNHCR - Iraq Al Jazeera Venezuela Guatemala

We are extremely concerned at the situation of civilians in Mosul where fighting is becoming ever more intense and concentrated as Iraqi Security Forces, supported by the international coalition, push to retake the whole of the city from ISIL. We remind all parties to the conflict that they must abide by the principles of humanity, distinction, proportionality and precaution in carrying out military operations.

Chicago, IL

