U.S.-backed forces breach wall around IS-held Raqqa in Syria

BEIRUT>> U.S.-backed forces in Syria have breached the wall around Raqqa's Old City, the U.S. military said today, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital.

Chicago, IL

