Two Iraqi journalists killed by IS
Baghdad, July 7 - Two Iraqi journalists were killed and a third was injured while covering fierce clashes between the Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces in Salahudin province on Friday, a security source said. Reporter Su'dad Faris and photographer Harb Hazza' from Huna Salahudin satellite channel were killed at Imam Gharbi village near Shirqat town, some 280 km from Baghdad, Xinhua news agency quoted the source as saying.
