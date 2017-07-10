The Latest: Officer says Iraq troops ...

The Latest: Officer says Iraq troops faced 7 female bombers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Latest on developments in Iraq, where Iraqi forces are closing in on fast-vanishing IS-held territory in the city of Mosul : An Iraqi military officer says Iraqi troops battling to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group faced seven female suicide bombers. Lt. Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,494 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC