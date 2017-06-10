Pentagon: Liberation of Mosul a daysa...

Pentagon: Liberation of Mosul a daysa away

With only a few hundred ISIS fighters left in the city, the liberation of Mosul is only "days" away, the Pentagon said Thursday. Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria, updated reporters on the status of the eight-month-long Iraqi offensive to retake the city.



