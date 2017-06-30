Ohio man pleads guilty to terror charges after attempting to join ISIS in Libya
The Department of Justice announced today that Aaron Travis Daniels, a 20-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, "pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham ." Daniels was arrested on Nov. 7, 2016 at an airport in Columbus, Ohio before he could fly to Trinidad.
