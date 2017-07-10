Murdered for 'Looking Gay': How LGBT Iraqis Are Fighting for Their Lives

After Karar Noshi was reportedly murdered in Baghdad, IraQueer's Amir Ashour reveals ISIS' notorious anti-gay violence is only one struggle facing LGBT people in Iraq. If Iraqi actor and model Karar Noshi was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in Baghdad because he "looked gay" it would come as no surprise to Amir Ashour, the founder of the human rights organization IraQueer .

